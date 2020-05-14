Community COVID-19 Government Maplewood Millburn South Orange

May 14: Essex County Reports 15,973 Cases of COVID-19, 1,500 Deaths

By access_timeMay-14-2020

From the Essex County Executive’s Office:

Below is the May 14, 2020 report from the Essex County Executive’s Office on the total number of diagnosed coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related deaths as of 9 a.m. today.

Editor’s note: there is sometimes a discrepancy between the county reports and reports from municipalities. The most recent reports from Maplewood and South Orange, which you can find on Village Green, are the most accurate counts, as the individual towns are the ones actually investigating reported cases.

Statewide, there are 141,560 cases of COVID-19 and 9,702 deaths.

Read more public health-related coverage here.

Download (DOCX, 19KB)

 

