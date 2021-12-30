COVID-19Schools / Kids

SOMSD to Offer Additional MediMobile Covid-19 Testing Dates Week of January 4

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From SOMSD

MediMobile will be offering *additional COVID-19 testing on the dates below. We encourage families to have their child(ren) tested before returning to in-person instruction on Mon., January 10.

  • Tues., January 4th – 3 pm to 6 pm*
  • Wed., January 5th – 3 pm to 6 pm
  • Thurs., January 6th – 3 pm to 6 pm*
  • Fri., January 7th – 3 pm to 6 pm*
  • Sat., January 8th – 9 am to 3 pm

Please note: County Megasite testing/vaccination locations are also open in Livingston, Newark and West Orange for more info visit: bit.ly/C19Test_Vaccine

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

OPINION: South Orange-Maplewood BOE Should Give Teachers, Staff...

VIDEO: CHS Principal on Counseling, Covid, Clubs, Suspensions...

Maplewood Mayor: COVID Cases Reach Highest Level in...

Adequate Public Notice of SOMSD BOE Reorganization Meeting...

OPINION: Why Are Bars & Restaurants Open in...

CHS Principal: Soaring COVID Numbers Show District ‘Made...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE