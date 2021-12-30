SOMSD to Offer Additional MediMobile Covid-19 Testing Dates Week of January 4

From SOMSD

MediMobile will be offering *additional COVID-19 testing on the dates below. We encourage families to have their child(ren) tested before returning to in-person instruction on Mon., January 10.

Tues., January 4th – 3 pm to 6 pm*

Wed., January 5th – 3 pm to 6 pm

Thurs., January 6th – 3 pm to 6 pm*

Fri., January 7th – 3 pm to 6 pm*

Sat., January 8th – 9 am to 3 pm

Please note: County Megasite testing/vaccination locations are also open in Livingston, Newark and West Orange for more info visit: bit.ly/C19Test_Vaccine