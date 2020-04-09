SOPAC Lights Its Marquee April 9 With Thank You for Health Care Professionals and Essential Workers, #LIGHTITBLUE

From South Orange Performing Arts Center:

On Thursday April 9 at 8 p.m. the SOPAC marquee will light up with a message of thanks to all health care professionals and essential workers laboring to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The #LightitBlue campaign is planned to create a global show of support and gratitude to those health care professionals and essential workers caring for their communities. The #LightitBlue campaign was inspired by the #ClapForOurCarers campaign that is being encouraged in communities around the world.

The campaign starts April 9 in areas hardest hit by the virus, and then roll out across the country in following weeks. New Jersey’s confirmed COVID-19 cases at 47,000+ as of April 9, are second only to New York’s infection rate. As health care professionals make heroic efforts to save lives landmark buildings with the capability to remotely post messaging in support are encouraged to participate. SOPAC joins MetLife Stadium as well as One World Trade Center, Madison Square Garden and others in this effort.

Those on social media are encouraged to follow the campaign and share the posts for this campaign with the following tags:

Facebook: ​@MakeItBlueUSA Instagram: ​@makeitblue_usa Twitter: ​@LightItBlue

For further information on the campaign contact [email protected]