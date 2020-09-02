South Orange Loses 5th Resident to COVID-19

South Orange is reporting its first death due to COVID-19 since May. The resident, a 94-year-old woman, was not identified by officials. She is the fifth resident of South Orange to succumb to the novel coronavirus. South Orange officials reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases in late July.

From South Orange Village President Sheena Collum:

Please be advised that our Health Officer Mr. Festa informed me today [September 2, 2020] that we have lost another South Orange resident to COVID-19, a 94 year old female. This is number five. This puts our totals at 125 positive test cases and 2,970 test cases. No further information is available on the identity of the individual.