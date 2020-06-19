South Orange Playground Summer Camp Canceled Due to COVID-19 Restrictions

South Orange Village Administrator Adam Loehner and Director of Recreation and Cultural Affairs Peter Travers notified would-be campers and parents this week Playground Camp will not open this summer.

“We are very sad that we had to cancel our playground camp for this summer,” Travers told Village Green. “This decision was not made with ease but after reviewing all of the state department of health guidelines it was becoming very clear our summer camp was not going to be a fun vibrant environment that it always has been.”

Guidelines from the state of New Jersey to keep kids and camp personnel safe from spreading coronavirus meant no pool days (due to having to keep kids socially distanced), no field trips, and minimized shared equipment. Indoor activities in inclement weather would have been very difficult as well, especially since the Baird Center is currently undergoing renovations.

Full refunds will be available soon.

In the letter to campers and parents, Travers and Loehner mention his team is trying to put together a much smaller, full-day child care program for essential workers. The letter says, “this [child care program] will only be possible if our numbers stay at a manageable level to be able to safely operate and provide the essential child care needed for our residents.”

“We are very sad that we will not have our campers with us this summer but hope to see everyone next summer,” says Travers.