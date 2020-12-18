COVID-19 Maplewood South Orange

VIDEO: South Orange, Maplewood Leaders Speak at Press Conference From Sears Vaccination Site

By access_timeDec-18-2020

South Orange Village President Sheena Collum and Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee spoke at a press conference today from the COVID-19 vaccination site at the former Sears in Livingston. From Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.:

Today we had our 3rd press conference discussing our Vaccination Sites in #EssexCounty. We were in Sears of Livingston which will be one of our 5 locations serving the municipalities of Livingston, Belleville, Maplewood, Millburn, Newark, Orange and South Orange. #PuttingEssexCountyFirst

