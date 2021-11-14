2021 Maplewood Dickens Village Dates Announced

From Maplewood Village Alliance:
Dickens Village brings to life various scenes from Charles Dickens A Christmas Carol in miniature houses arranged in Ricalton Square. Peek inside and you will see fireplaces, stockings, and antique toys. Each little house reveals something unique and different.
THE 2021 DICKENS VILLAGE SCHEDULE
DECEMBER 2
MENORAH LIGHTING
Join us to light the menorah in Ricalton Square.
DECEMBER 4
VISITS WITH SANTA
Santa arrives in the Village and is available for socially distant visits and photos
TREE LIGHTING
Join us at 4:30 in Ricalton Square for the lighting of the Christmas tree.
DECEMBER 11 AND 18
HORSE AND WAGON RIDES & PETTING FARM
Hear the sleigh bells ring as you take a ride around our Village wonderland.
Say hello to some festive farm animals and, of course, reindeer!