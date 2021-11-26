SCHEDULE: Celebrate WNTR in Maplewood, Weekends at Yale Corner, Springfield Ave, Nov. 26-Dec. 19

From the Springfield Avenue Partnership:
A holiday village and makers market at Yale Corner, corner of Yale Street and Springfield Avenue in Maplewood, NJ. Hot cocoa, fresh cut trees, local wares, music, and more! Brought to you by General Store Cooperative and the Springfield Avenue Maplewood, in partnership with Pollock Properties Group and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate. Read more about the market here.
WNTR CALENDAR
Every day: hot cocoa, hot toddies, local makers, human snow globe, Christmas Trees (while supplies last), button-making bar
November 26 “Family Friday”
12-4pm Sandwicheria Peruvian Street Food Truck
12-2pm Rocket Improv Mini Workshops for Kids, registration recommended
2-4pm Django UnTrained
Book signing with local authors, all day
November 27
12-4pm Sandwicheria Peruvian Street Food Truck
12:15pm Sound bowl “sound bath” and demonstration by Your Reiki Relief
1-4pm Metropolitan Klezmer
November 28
12-4pm Sandwicheria Peruvian Street Food Truck
12-4pm Hanukkah Party and craft with Mrs. Meshugga
12-1pm Israeli Dance Group from Golda Och Academy
1-4pm Dave Tucker Music
All day: Community weaving project by Tucker Hill Studios
December 4
12-1pm Shane Anstendig and Friends
1-3pm Forget the Whale
3-4pm Maplewood Glee Club
December 5
12-4pm Sandwicheria Peruvian Street Food Truck
1pm Drag Queen Story Hour
2-4pm Sheik’s Garage
December 11
12-1pm Thrill Ride
1-2pm Jespy House Choir Holiday Caroling
2-4pm Shane Anstendig and Friends
December 12
12-4pm Sandwicheria Peruvian Street Food Truck
Tri State the Band
December 18
1-2pm Shane Anstendig and Friends
12-4pm InTune Musical Petting Zoo
December 19
12pm Montclair State African Drumming Ensemble
1pm Sofia Anne
3pm YMCA Kids Theater Group
TBD Sound bowl “sound bath” and demonstration by Your Reiki Relief