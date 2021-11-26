SCHEDULE: Celebrate WNTR in Maplewood, Weekends at Yale Corner, Springfield Ave, Nov. 26-Dec. 19

From the Springfield Avenue Partnership:

A holiday village and makers market at Yale Corner, corner of Yale Street and Springfield Avenue in Maplewood, NJ. Hot cocoa, fresh cut trees, local wares, music, and more! Brought to you by General Store Cooperative and the Springfield Avenue Maplewood, in partnership with Pollock Properties Group and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate. Read more about the market here.

