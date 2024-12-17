‘Die Hard’ Gingerbread Skyscraper Crowns Durand-Hedden Annual Contest

Durand-Hedden House’s Holiday Open House on December 8 was packed with rich history, holiday fun, yummy treats, delightful music, crafts, and the 11th annual Gingerbread House Contest.

The Gingerbread House Contest yielded 17 unique entries, which were displayed in the Carriage House, with winners in each of the five categories. Gus Allgood won for the Little Ones with “Candy Cabin.” Serafina Visco took first place for Youth with “Rainbow Waterfall Town” with a colorful “stained-glass” roof.

Adult first place went to Julie Schubert with “Yippee-Kai-Yay” because “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie after all. The skyscraper was complete with a helicopter on top, palm trees around the base and a gingerbread Bruce Willis dangling from the side of the building.

Ashley Apodaca won in the Professional category with “Christmas Wonderland.” Teen winners Carolyn Rugel and Sierra Wagner also took the Grand Prize for their “Snowy Inn,” with a roof covered in slivered almonds and illuminated candy-glass windows.

The Victorian Santa Claus, played by Tommy Nichols, entertained guests in the lavishly decorated c. 1860 Parlor and offered candy canes to more than 100 smiling children. He told tall tales about his elves, the North Pole, and his busy toy factory.

Harpist Odarka Stockert enchanted visitors with beautiful holiday music in the old kitchen. Guests listened contentedly while sipping mulled cider and nibbling gingerbread cookies from a traditional Williamsburg recipe, and early American Christmas cookies spiced with coriander, among other treats.

Other fun activities included paper gingerbread cutouts and house ornaments, as well as mitten and sock decorations, strung in pairs with colorful yarn. Columbia High School student volunteer Alice Vitale and veteran volunteer Dianna Wilson instructed participants of all ages, who left with colorful and bejeweled decorations for their Christmas trees.

The 100th Anniversary of Woolley Home Solutions in Maplewood was commemorated with an exhibit researched and written by Donald Maxton, a member of the Durand-Hedden Board of Trustees, and designed by John Branigan. Memorabilia and photos were also on display, taking us back to the beginnings of Woolley Ice and Coal’s horse-drawn wagons.

Two generations of Woolleys were present to answer questions and talk about Norman W. Woolley Sr., who started the business with his brother Herb when he was 17 years old, while a student at Columbia High School. Second generation Norman W. Woolley Jr., celebrating 60 years in the family business, spoke of his dad’s love of the horses. Third generation Norman E. Woolley, 30 years in, flipped through a tiny diary of his grandfather’s that explained how it all began with them searching for property. They settled in Maplewood. One day, they look forward to passing the family business on to the fourth and fifth generations.

The Woolley 100th Anniversary exhibit will be on display again at the upcoming January 12 event, from 1 pm – 4 pm. Open Hearth Cooking – A Taste of History will feature expert Margaret Quinn cooking at the c. 1780 kitchen fireplace in the historic house museum. Book early online; seating is limited. In the Carriage House, learn to make butter the old-fashioned way, plus other activities. For details, visit www.durandhedden.org.

Photo Credits: Lisa Mainardi and Maria Heningburg