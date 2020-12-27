Holiday Small Business Highlight: Favor Tee Line

This holiday season, in an effort to promote shopping local, Village Green is highlighting local small businesses, merchants, service providers, and artists/artisans/makers throughout South Orange and Maplewood.

“Our line of wear and accessories make you feel and look like a boss without the boss up prices,” said Sandra Armstrong, the owner of Favor Tee Line & Accessories.

Favor Tee Line & Accessories holds a variety of products including dresses, skirts, blouses, pashmina scarves, signature swing coats, costumes, jewelry, bow ties, and sunglasses. In addition, you can also find health and wellness products such as detox tea, sea moss, protein powder, Nutraburst, and more.

Armstrong is a proud female serial entrepreneur and constantly strives to make her business a comfortable and welcoming place to all of her customers. She is proud of the wide selection of style, color and design found at her shop. You can shop at Favor Tee Line & Accessories in person as well as on their website.

Favor Tee Line & Accessories

1607 Springfield Ave., Maplewood, NJ 07040

Store hours 10am-5:30pm

Instagram: @Favorteeline

Facebook: Favorteeline&Accessories