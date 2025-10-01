Monster Bawl Returns Friday, October 24 for a Night of Spooktacular Fun and Dancing

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School:

The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School has once again teamed up with local band Emotional Rex to bring the Monster Bawl Halloween Dance Party back to the Woodland this October!

This epic 21+ costume dance party will take place on Friday, October 24, 2025. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. Grab your tickets today, pick your costume and prepare to dance till you drop…dead.

Festivities include:

Live music from the infamous Emotional Rex

Tasteless trophies for best costumes

Beverages and snacks

Plenty of photo ops in your scary costumes

All the frightening fun you expect from a Monster Bawl!

Monster Bawl has been a beloved Halloween tradition in our community for over a decade. Last year, the Adult School brought it back to the Woodland, and it was an unforgettable night! This year promises to be just as spooktacular, so don’t miss out!

This celebration is also a fundraiser for the Adult School. Your ticket purchase helps us provide classes, lectures and events dedicated to lifelong learning for all ages. Our Fall semester is currently underway with several exciting new classes. You can explore our catalog on our website somadultschool.org.

Scare up your friends, snag your tickets and join us for a hauntingly good time at the scariest Halloween party of the season! Tickets are available at https://givebutter.com/2025MonsterBawlTickets

The evening wouldn’t be possible without our generous sponsors:

Presenting Sponsors: St. James’s Gate, Acres Land Title Agency, Inc.

Theme Sponsors: Mark Slade’s Real Estate Team, Eventage, Elevated by the Cannaboss Lady

Supporting Sponsors: Amy & Bill Dahn, Mona Lisa Framing, Kerri Anne Burke & Alan Delozier, Greens Indoor Golf, Noiré, SOMA Sweets, Roman Gourmet, HK Realty

In-Kind Sponsors: Able Baker, Bonhomie Wine Imports, The Wheelhouse, SOMA Sweets, SOMA Brewing Company, Miti Miti Latin Street Food, Ani Ramen House

For more information about the Monster Bawl and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.somadultschool.org/monster-bawl.

The Adult School is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. The school relies solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community.