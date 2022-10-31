HolidayMaplewoodSouth Orange

PHOTOS: #MapSOScary Offers Self-Guided Haunted House Tour

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From photographer Jamie Bloom Meier via Instagram:

In NJ/NY area and looking for a fun Halloween activity??!!

Go on a tour of fun Halloween houses–below is a map of Maplewood/South Orange #MAPSOSCARY!
AND you can get free stuff at these local businesses by showing them a pic you took at any of the houses – yes FREE!!

  • Yellow Rose Vegan Bakery & Cafe: FREE hot chocolate
  • The Roman Gourmet: FREE garlic knots
  • The Order: FREE hot chocolate or apple cider
  • Three Daughters Baking Company: FREE Halloween cookie

HAVE FUN!!!

THE MAP:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit

https://www.livelovelens.com/…/2022/10/23/mapsoscary-2022

https://www.instagram.com/livelovemaplewood/

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Maplewood Police: Man Robbed at Gunpoint on Meadowbrook...

Seton Village Biz Profile: Grub N Go Alkaline...

VIDEO: Coalition on Race Hosts South Orange-Maplewood Board...

HNA Debate: BOE Candidates Discuss Communications, Campaigning, Integration,...

‘End of Watch’ — Maplewood Bids Farewell to...

South Orange-Maplewood School Bullying Incidents Double Since 2018-19

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE