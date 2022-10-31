PHOTOS: #MapSOScary Offers Self-Guided Haunted House Tour

From photographer Jamie Bloom Meier via Instagram:
In NJ/NY area and looking for a fun Halloween activity??!!
Go on a tour of fun Halloween houses–below is a map of Maplewood/South Orange #MAPSOSCARY!
AND you can get free stuff at these local businesses by showing them a pic you took at any of the houses – yes FREE!!
- Yellow Rose Vegan Bakery & Cafe: FREE hot chocolate
- The Roman Gourmet: FREE garlic knots
- The Order: FREE hot chocolate or apple cider
- Three Daughters Baking Company: FREE Halloween cookie
HAVE FUN!!!
THE MAP:
https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/edit…
https://www.livelovelens.com/…/2022/10/23/mapsoscary-2022
https://www.instagram.com/livelovemaplewood/