From the Seton Village Committee:

Seton Village is proud to host a holiday event on Saturday, December 21st from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the corner of West Fairview and Irvington Avenue in South Orange, NJ. Kids will be able to decorate a gingerbread house, . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.

If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.