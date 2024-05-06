Family-Friendly Fun at South Orange Greenway Bike/Walk Parade on May 19

From Walk Bike Ride South Orange:

Join us at the 3rd Annual South Orange Greenway Bike/Walk Parade on May 19. We are closing down Meadowbrook Lane at Flood’s Hill for fun in the street! The parade is open to kids and adults of all ages on foot, bicycles, tricycles, scooters, etc. A bike/scooter decorating station will kick things off before we parade around loops through Meadowland Park, plus more below!

South Orange Greenway Bike/Walk Parade

Sunday, May 19, 3 – 5 PM

Flood’s Hill

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/725001636498660

* Decorate your bike or scooter

* Learn about the next phases of the Greenway

* Pedestrian and bicycle safety presentation by EZ Ride

* Register your bicycle with the South Orange Police

* Bike bell and reflective armband handouts

* Free bike maintenance from The Urban Cyclery Shop, as well as test rides on an e-bike or e-scooter

* Show off your family bike setup, if you ride with kids on a cargo bike, trailer, child bike seat etc!

* Ice cream truck!

Rain date: Sunday, June 2 at 3 – 5 PM

Sponsored by OH! Canary and Lisa Parla of Trinity Solar

DID YOU KNOW? The paths in Meadowland Park are part of the South Orange Greenway. The next phase of the Greenway will be constructed in the coming year, connecting 3rd St to W Parker Ave with a multi-use path for walking and bicycling along the Rahway River. Maplewood will create its first Greenway path from W Parker Ave to Jefferson Ave, continuing the Greenway southward along the river. Read more about the Greenway here: https://www.southorange.org/379/River-Corridor-Project

The Greenway Bike/Walk Parade is presented by Walk Bike Ride South Orange, along with the South Orange Green Team & Environmental Commission, and the South Orange Police Department. Walk Bike Ride is an advisory committee of South Orange, advocating for better pedestrian, bicycling, and transit experiences locally. Learn more about Walk Bike Ride South Orange on social media here: https://www.facebook.com/WalkBikeRideSouthOrange or @walkbikeridesouthorange.