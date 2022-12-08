WNTR Holiday Shop & Makers Market Returns to Yale Corner

From Springfield Avenue Partnership:

Holiday cheer and local shopping return to Yale Corner (1866 Springfield Avenue, Maplewood) as Springfield Avenue Partnership announces the return of WNTR Holiday Shop & Makers Market on Saturday December 10, Sunday December 11, Saturday December 17 and Sunday December 18 from 11:30am – 3:30pm. A rotating mix of makers, businesses and entertainers will be at the market, sponsored by Springfield Avenue Partnership, Neighborhood Preservation Program and Haven Collective.

“For the third year in a row, WNTR market will transform Yale Corner into a holiday wonderland. This year, we’re extra excited to have the RIVERS community mural as our backdrop,” said Nicole Wallace, Executive Director, Springfield Avenue Partnership. “As always, hosting this market is a team effort. Our thanks goes to the Neighborhood Preservation Program, Haven Collective, Deb Engel, Maplewood Township and everyone that participates in the holiday fun.”

Santa or Mrs. Claus will also make appearances at the market from 1-3pm each day. The schedule, sponsored by SOMa Justice and Larskpun Botanicals, is as follows:

Saturday, 12/10: H.B.I. Christmas

Let’s give a round of applause for Mrs. Claus!

Sunday, 12/11: Soul Santa

Black Santa is coming to town!

Saturday 12/17: Papa Noel

Spanish Speaking St. Nick!

Sunday 12/18: Holiday Harmonica

SOMa’s favorite drag hostess, Harmonica Sunbeam, is the mistress of Christmas and the heroine of Hanukkah.

Also on Sunday, December 18, Mrs. Meshugga will bring a Hanukkah celebration to the market!

More than 30 merchants will participate in the market and a rotating cast of musical acts, dancers, aerial performances, kids performances and community groups will provide live entertainment and kids activities.

Visit Springfield Avenue Partnership’s website for more information.

________________________________________________________

About the Springfield Avenue Partnership (SAP): SAP is the district management corporation of the Springfield Avenue Special Improvement District, a self-governed entity that funds itself primarily by a special tax assessment on commercial properties within the improvement district and is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit corporation governed by a Board of Trustees comprised of business and property owners, local residents and municipal officials.