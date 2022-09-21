MaplewoodReal EstateSouth OrangeSponsored

Adamson Ramsey Homes Is Accepting Submissions For Popular Dogs of SOMA Calendar

by Adamson Ramsey Homes
written by Adamson Ramsey Homes
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Adamson Ramsey Homes:

Back by popular demand, it’s the Dogs of SOMA 2023 Calendar!  Have your dog show off their SOMA Pride in a calendar – we need your creative and fun submissions to fill the months for 2023. 

The proceeds from last year’s calendar sales totalled $1349.88 and were donated to the East Orange Animal Alliance. We hope to surpass this goal with flying colors. 

 

We know all dogs are adorable, and this is not a popularity contest! The photos selection will be totally subjective and selected based on creativity and photo quality.  Possible month themes: Valentine’s Day, Earth Day, graduations, Pride, Back to School, Halloween and many more!  

Email dogsofsomacalendar@gmail.com with your photo and please include the name of your pup.  

  • Photos of dogs only, no humans in the photo
  • 1 submission per dog, please 
  • If a professional photo, must have the rights to publish
  • Dogs and owners must reside in South Orange or Maplewood 

DEADLINE: November 1st, 2022

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

South Essex Fire Department Welcomes 9 New Firefighters

Can South Orange-Maplewood ‘Get to Better Transportation …...

UPDATE: ‘We Do a Terrible Job of Informing...

South Orange Plans to Create ‘Cost Friendly’ Housing...

Taylor Says Suspension Methodology From Moratorium Will Continue...

Statement From Maplewood Memorial Library Board President On Banned...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE