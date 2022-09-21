Adamson Ramsey Homes Is Accepting Submissions For Popular Dogs of SOMA Calendar

From Adamson Ramsey Homes:
Back by popular demand, it’s the Dogs of SOMA 2023 Calendar! Have your dog show off their SOMA Pride in a calendar – we need your creative and fun submissions to fill the months for 2023.
The proceeds from last year’s calendar sales totalled $1349.88 and were donated to the East Orange Animal Alliance. We hope to surpass this goal with flying colors.
We know all dogs are adorable, and this is not a popularity contest! The photos selection will be totally subjective and selected based on creativity and photo quality. Possible month themes: Valentine’s Day, Earth Day, graduations, Pride, Back to School, Halloween and many more!
Email dogsofsomacalendar@gmail.com with your photo and please include the name of your pup.
- Photos of dogs only, no humans in the photo
- 1 submission per dog, please
- If a professional photo, must have the rights to publish
- Dogs and owners must reside in South Orange or Maplewood
DEADLINE: November 1st, 2022