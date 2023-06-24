Pollock Properties Group Hosts Open House Of Iconic South Orange Residence This Weekend, June 24-25

From Pollock Properties Group:

Come visit us this weekend, June 24 & 25 from 1-4pm where, as always, we are collecting non-perishable food for MEND as “admission” to see this fabulous home.

Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams is so excited to share our latest short “Reel Estate” film with you!

While this short film features Pollock Properties Group’s own Chief of Staff/REALTOR Elizabeth Welch (who also just closed Phantom of the Opera on Broadway after 12 years with the show!), along with Stella and Sloane Pollock, the true star of the film is the iconic South Orange Victorian Tudor of 441 Overhill Road!

Filmed by the award winning Finite Visual, “Let’s Go To The Movies” highlights the 1950s-esque unique lower-level “Diner” and Cinema, while also capturing the emotional allure of this luminous, contemporary and majestic residence.

One of South Orange’s most renowned homes, the expansive Victorian Tudor that gracefully rests atop North Wyoming, offers an impressive total of 7 generously proportioned bedrooms, along with 3 full baths, 2 half baths, a 2-car garage, seasonal glimpses of the New York City skyline, and a myriad of recent enhancements, including a breathtaking newer gourmet kitchen and a luxurious primary bath. This distinguished home showcases an array of custom features, including a sweeping marble staircase, an inviting gas fireplace that emanates warmth, an alluring brick exterior with slate roof. Gleaming hardwood floors, pristine white walls, and an abundance of windows create an ambiance of elegance. Revel in the grandeur of high ceilings and be enveloped by natural light streaming into every corner, enhanced by notable amenities like a convenient first-floor office that opens to the stone patio, and exquisite leaded glass windows. The awe-inspiring lower level presents a state-of-the-art home theater reminiscent of a cinema, as well as an in-home “diner” for the ultimate entertainment experience. Adding to its allure, this remarkable residence is conveniently located less than a block away from the NYC jitney service, ensuring effortless transportation. While “Let’s Go to the Movies” encapsulates the rarity of this home, the architecture of 441 Overhill Road is so special that it deserves a visit to grasp its beauty.

Come see the home where people and plants have thrived for years and marvel at the sweeping marble staircase, breathtaking gourmet kitchen, leaded glass windows, precious turret reading nook, diner, cinema, and everything else this Harry Potter-like home offers at one of our Public Open Houses!

Explore more of this home in its digital brochure here.

Love our short film? Check out this list of all of our previous “Reel Estate” shorts and reach out to us at 973-544-8484 to schedule appointment about how we can design, stage, market and tell the story of your home.

