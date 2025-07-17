‘This Is Outrageous’ — Maplewood Leaders Decry Soaring Housing Prices as Hilton Home Sells for $1.1M

Maplewood elected officials expressed alarm at the skyrocketing sale price of homes in the town, highlighted by the recent sale of a house in the Hilton neighborhood — widely considered a more affordable area of town — for $1.1M.

“A moment to raise a concern,” said Township Committee Member Vic De Luca at the July 15 TC meeting. “We talk a lot about affordability in Maplewood and this week a house on Hilton Avenue was put up for sale for $1.1 million.”

“Wow,” said Mayor Nancy Adams.

The 4-bedroom/2 bath/2 half-bath home on 0.11 acres at 107 Hilton Avenue actually sold for $1.1M on July 2 after being listed for $879,000.

“I don’t know what we can do as a government, but this is outrageous. We have it on the books at $684,000 — that’s what it’s assessed at. And if you go online and you look at comps, all the comps are sales in College Hill and down in this area around Town Hall,” said De Luca.

“We’re pricing ourselves out and I speak to the realty community and just folks who are selling — think about what’s happening here, that folks just can’t come and live here anymore unless you have a lot of money,” said De Luca. “And we’re going to be losing a lot of the economic diversity. We talk a lot about diversity and being welcoming, but if you don’t have the dollars, you’re not welcomed here.”

“I never thought I’d see it,” added De Luca, alluding to the fact that Hilton has been a more affordable area in the town with smaller, modestly priced houses and lots. “Once one happens, it just kind of goes more and more and more.”

Mayor Adams responded, “I couldn’t afford my house now that I bought in ’89, and it is an issue. I don’t know that there’s anything we can do.”

“We may need to use the bully pulpit a little bit more,” De Luca responded. “To just to let the market do what it does, we’re going to just watch this town change.”

“That’s a fair point to use the bully pulpit because, going through some of the discussion items tonight, we’re trying to address the flippers taking a house, buying it, gutting it, making it bigger, making it five bedrooms, five baths, whatever it is,” said Adams. “Just to try to minimize that kind of impact because it’s impacting neighbors, it’s impacting all of us.”

Township Committee Member Deb Engel said, “I also think we can look at diversifying housing. I’m one of the people that probably can’t afford to stay in Maplewood. And to your point, even if I sold my house, which I’m considering, I can’t afford to buy in Maplewood. And one of the main reasons I’m not running for township committee again is because I just can’t afford it. I think it is an important conversation that we need to be having. So I appreciate you bringing it up, Mr. De Luca.

“I think it’s a shame that so many towns, we keep talking about affordable housing and requiring 20% set aside in multifamily [developments], but the single family homes or two family homes are becoming out of reach as well,” said Adams.

Attached Front Facing Garages

During the discussion items portion of the July 15 meeting, the TC agreed that they would draft an ordinance to limit the impact of attached front facing garages on new construction.

“We’re seeing some of these pop up recently and as we do with everything else, we’re trying to get ahead of it,” said Dafis.

Dafis said it was not possible to regulate design but the township could require setbacks and regulate bulk.

“This would not affect existing structures. It would affect new construction.”

Rent Control

“We just talked about the affordability crisis in Maplewood,” said TC Member Dean Dafis. “Well, guess what? The last remaining affordable housing in Maplewood are any rental units that are still subject to our very outdated rent control ordinance.”

“Maplewood is one of 123 municipalities in New Jersey — only 123 out of 564 — that has a rent control ordinance,” Dafis added. “That ordinance is very old and needs to be updated. … But in the meantime, the ordinance, like many rent control ordinances, has a provision that deregulates any units that are subject to rent control once a tenant moves out or dies. That’s called vacancy decontrol. The unit is decontrolled because there’s a vacancy.”

“That means that the new tenant is subject to market rent, and therefore market rent increases the cap in our rent control ordinance, or the equation in our rent control ordinance that governs rent increases no longer applies. It’s market rent,” said Dafis.

He continued, “So what we are looking to do here, what’s been suggested to us in the meantime while we look to fashion a new ordinance, is to repeal the vacancy decontrol provision of our ordinance. We are working on determining how many units in town may still be subject to our rent control. We don’t think it’s very many. But if we could repeal this provision, it would save any such units from decontrol.”

After all five TC members indicated support, Dafis said that he would work with Township Counsel on drafting the ordinance.