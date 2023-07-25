Deborah M. Charles, 73, Longtime Marshall School Teacher, Devoted Mom & Grandmother

Deborah M. Charles, 73, of South Orange, NJ passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 23, 2023. Born in the Bronx, NY, she grew up in Glen Cove, LI and has resided in South Orange, NJ since 1972.

Daughter of the late Sherwood and Eve (nee Brofman) Krolick, Deborah was a graduate of the Glen Cove High School class of 1967. She earned her bachelor’s degree from LIU CW Post University in New York and later went on to complete her master’s in education.

Deborah had a long and rewarding career as an elementary school teacher with the Marshall Elementary School in South Orange, NJ. There she had served as the school’s representative to the NJEA. Deborah was an avid gardener, she also loved spending time at the beach.

A loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Deborah mostly enjoyed raising and being with her family. She was predeceased by her first husband Leland Macklin as well as her second husband Dr. Seymour Charles.

Deborah is survived in life by her sons Dr. Joshua and his wife Christine Macklin and Andrew and his wife Hilary Macklin, her grandchildren Evan, Ryan, Madison and Jacqueline Macklin, her sisters Helene and her husband Lawrence Katz and Karen and her husband David Reiner. Also surviving are her longtime companion William Nienburg as well as her nieces Jessica Kamesar and Eden Reiner and her nephews Alex and Nathan Katz.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home #156 Main Street (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ.

Online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.