OBITUARY: CHS Alum Alyssa Anzalone-Newman, 32: ‘An Extraordinary Young Woman’

This obituary was sent to Village Green by Douglas Newman.

Alyssa Eve Anzalone-Newman lost her courageous 2.5-year battle with breast cancer on June 6, 2022. She was an extraordinary, young woman and loving daughter, sister, aunt, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and ‘mother’ to her loving and lovable dog Ruby. And she was a caring and loyal friend to so many – from every walk of her life.

Born in New York City, Alyssa grew up in South Orange, NJ and graduated from Columbia High School. After graduating from Washington University in St. Louis with College Honors, she moved to Manhattan to work for Sanctuary for Families, assisting domestic violence victims.

To further her passion advocating for others, she attended the University of Pennsylvania Law School in Philadelphia, where she graduated with a Doctor of Law (JD), as a Dean’s Scholar, and Certificate in Management from The Wharton School. At Penn Law, she was selected as an Equal Justice Foundation Summer Fellow.

She loved the energy and pace of city life and returned to Manhattan to launch her legal career as an Associate with Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP. At Orrick, she received the NYS Bar Association’s Empire State Counsel’s recognition of 50+ hours of pro bono legal services provide to low-income individuals in 2017 and the Legal Aid Society’s 2018 Pro Bono Publico Award for her outstanding volunteer service.

Alyssa then became a Litigation Fellow and Assistant Attorney General in the Office of the NYS Attorney General. And, in 2019, Alyssa joined Columbia University as a Title IX Investigator, coming full circle to her previous work helping victims at Sanctuary for Families.

Alyssa always went the ‘extra mile’ to help others. In high school, she volunteered for four years at St. Barnabas Medical Center and founded and headed an American Cancer Society Relay for Life fundraising initiative, which recruited 150+ volunteers. In college, she continued her passion fighting cancer and served on the leadership team for a 2,000-volunteer Relay for Life. She was a dedicated Program Leader for Natural Ties, which provides socialization opportunities for disabled adults in St. Louis. And she volunteered as a Legal Services Intern for the Rachel Coalition, which assists domestic violence victims in Essex County, NJ.

She had a passion for enjoying life, exploring New York, and trying new restaurants with friends and family. She loved to read, watch reality TV, cook, and bicycle in Hudson River Park. Alyssa loved to relax at the Jersey shore, ski, and travel – exploring much of the United States and remarkably touring nearly 20 countries on five continents, including some recent trips with dear friends.

Alyssa always was kind, considerate, and generous, smart, and witty, and enjoyed good conversation and debating about her passions, which often included social justice. She made a remarkable impression on everyone who met her by being a loving and caring person, including worrying about how her family and friends would be after she passed away.

After her diagnosis, Alyssa traveled with her sister Erica to Illinois to get her puppy Ruby, who instantly became the center of her life. She cherished her work relationships and loved her family and friends. She will be deeply missed and leaves behind her sister Erica, brother-in-law Rob, niece Ada, parents Carole and Douglas, grandmother, aunts and uncles, cousins, and Ruby.

Donations may be made in Alyssa’s name to Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation, https://tnbcfoundation.org/; Metavivor, https://www.metavivor.org/; or Planned Parenthood, https://www.plannedparenthood.org/.

A funeral service for Alyssa will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel, 432 Scotland Rd, South Orange, NJ, followed by a graveside service at Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel Cemetery, 432 Orange Rd, Montclair, NJ.