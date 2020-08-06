OBITUARY: Emmanuel Arguelles, Beloved Columbia High School Math Teacher

The following was posted to the Columbia High School Families Facebook group by Barbra Levy on August 6, 2020. Village Green will update this story with any additional information on commemorations of the life of Mr. Arguelles as the information becomes available.

I am sorry to have to share the sad news that math teacher Mr. Emmanuel (Manny) Arguelles lost his battle with cancer.

Mr. Arguelles graduated from Columbia University, where he also received a master’s degree in electrical engineering. Before devoting himself to teaching hundreds of CHS math students, he was an electrical engineer at Bell Laboratories.