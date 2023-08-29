OBITUARY: Julie Petrow-Cohen Lived Her ‘One Wild & Precious Life’ in Full Throttle

Maplewood’s own Julie Petrow-Cohen died on June 30. Recently, the SOMA community has been responding to a meditation on grief and a beautiful tribute to Petrow-Cohen published by her brother Steven Petrow in the Washington Post. Read it here: How to find joy when life seems awful.

Read Julie’s full obituary from Legacy.com here:

PETROW-COHEN–Julie Marjorie, of Maplewood, NJ, died at home on Friday, June 30th, surrounded by her family, almost six years after being diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer.

The greatest joy of Julie’s life was her love for her wife, Maddy, and their two daughters, Jessie and Caroline. Julie and Maddy met 35 years ago and built the most beautiful life together – one filled with deep friendships, strong community, and immense love.

Julie’s favorite moments were those spent guiding and supporting her daughters, watching them grow, and loving them unconditionally. Julie is also survived by her two brothers, Steven Petrow and Jay Petrow (Nancy Clarke); her sisters-in-law, Ellen Sapiro (David Sapiro), Serena Hodes, and Michelle Cohen; her niece, Anna Petrow and her nephew, William Petrow.

Julie was immensely proud and grateful for her family’s closeness and the way they came together to support her throughout her illness. In particular, her two brothers meant the world to her. From childhood to adulthood, they offered guidance, wisdom, and unrelenting support as she navigated life’s challenges and joys.

To quote the poet, Mary Oliver, Julie lived her “one wild and precious life” in full throttle, turning strangers into friends, seeking adventure in each day, and caring deeply for others. Her zest for life was entirely unique, her generosity of spirit unmatched, and her humor sharp, witty, and contagious. She was, simply put, the kind of person whose name could not be spoken without evoking a smile from the speaker.

Julie lived fully throughout the years of her illness. Through several rounds of treatment, she continued to garden, hike, bike and go to the opera and theater. She made others laugh with her unrelenting spirit and joyfulness. She continued to make life fun, a particularly special quality of hers.

Julie grew up in Forest Hills, NY and graduated from New York University and New York Law School, where she was on Law Review. She started her career as a litigator, moving on to a long and rewarding career in the securities industry during which she was named a managing director at Citigroup.

In all of her roles, she was both highly respected and well- liked by her peers, a rare achievement. Julie used her knowledge of the law as a fierce advocate for women’s and LGBTQ+ rights. She volunteered in the legal clinic of New York’s LGBT Center and as a legal advocate for homeless people in New York City. She was highly involved in the fight for marriage equality and has instilled this passion for helping others in her daughters.

Julie’s family expresses their deepest thanks to all who have supported them throughout Julie’s illness. Donations can be made to the Clearity Foundation, an ovarian cancer nonprofit.