OBITUARY: Maplewood Native & Sensei Carmen Puglio Had ‘Dynamic Personality & Beautiful Laugh’

From South Mountain YMCA:

Dear YMCA families,

Last week we were shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our long-time karate instructor Sensei Carmen Puglio. Carmen had been a staple at the South Mountain Y for many years, teaching weekly karate classes to our members, campers and community. He also taught karate in the area through his private business as well as the [South Orange-Maplewood] school district’s Beyond the Bell program. Throughout his time teaching at the Y, Carmen had a positive impact on everyone he came in contact with.His passion for teaching self-defense, disciple, and confidence came through in every lesson. He was a valued member of our Y family who will be missed dearly.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Carmen’s daughters with expenses; here is the link if you would like to donate:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/carmen-puglios-memorial-service

From the GoFundMe:

On August 1, 2021, we lost Carmen Puglio, a man of simple means and a big heart. Carmen grew up and lived most of his life in Maplewood, New Jersey. For over 30 years, he was the owner and head trainer of the “The House of Empty Hands” Karate School in Maplewood. In addition to training his students at his school, he actively trained at the YMCA, including the YMCA of Maplewood, Springfield, and Summit. For those of you who knew Carmen, you will know and always remember his dynamic personality and his beautiful laugh. Carmen will truly be missed by many.

Carmen is survived by his two young daughters, Lisa and Kara. Lisa and Kara sadly lost their mother in June 2019. Now having to lay to rest their second parent, we are asking for your help to support these young women as they grieve the loss of their father. All funds will go directly to Lisa and Kara to assist with expenses, including funeral costs. Thank you for any donation you are able to contribute.

The GoFundMe organizer is Domenica Santora, lifelong friend of Carmen and his family. Permissions have been received from Carmen’s family to raise funds on behalf of his two young daughters. All funds will go directly to his daughters to assist with expenses.