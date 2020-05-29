SOPAC Announces Passing of Beloved Audience Services Director Grayce Coviello

From the South Orange Performing Arts Center:

Grayce Coviello

1958-2020

It is with deep sadness that we share the news that our beloved Audience Services Director, Grayce Coviello, died on May 12, 2020 as the result of a long illness.

Many of you may remember her warmth and beautiful smile as she greeted you in the lobby at SOPAC before a performance. Her personality and professionalism greatly enhanced the patron experience and helped create a welcoming environment that made you feel special.

She was a consummate professional, and so much more. A devoted mother, grandmother and glorious office-mate whose true accomplishments in life centered around the love and empathy she emanated with her entire being. She was one in a million and can never be replaced. We are all fortunate to have known her and to have called her our friend. There is no doubt that she is singing show tunes with the angels right now. Forever loved, forever missed, forever our wonderul Grayce. Read more about Grayce.