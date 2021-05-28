ElectionGovernmentMaplewoodOpinion

LETTER: Adams & Cripe Endorse Scheer and Sigmund for District Leaders

by The Village Green
From Nancy Adams & Jamaine Cripe:

To the Democratic Voters of Maplewood District 19,

As the Democratic Party candidates for Township Committee this year, it is our pleasure to endorse Rebecca Scheer and Stephen Sigmund for Democratic district leaders in Maplewood’s district 19.

Becky and Steve are both lifelong Democrats committed to serving the voters in their district, and to building the Democratic party both in our state and nationally. That commitment is reflected in their endorsement by the Democratic Township Committee of Maplewood.

Moreover, their demonstrated efforts to improve our community, as evidenced by their involvement in various committees, organizations, sports and support of their local schools as public school parents, is commendable. We thoroughly endorse Becky and Steve for district 19.  

Sincerely,

Nancy Adams & Jamaine Cripe
Democrats for Maplewood Township Committee

