LETTER: John Bartlett Has A Plan To Lower Unaffordable Health Insurance Premiums

Village Green is accepting letters of support for the February 5, 2026 special election primary for the New Jersey 11th Congressional District seat. Letters must be factual and may not contain attacks against other candidates. Letters will be vetted and published at the discretion of the editors. Letter writers must be residents of Maplewood and South Orange. Deadline for submission is January 22, 5 p.m. Email [email protected].

To the Editor,

It’s no secret that Maplewood and north Jersey have a high cost of living. But after being a resident here for 18 years, I am frustrated that in addition to all the other expenses we face, the cost of healthcare continues to be a growing burden – both for those on employer-sponsored health plans like me and those participating in other public insurance options. That is why I was especially upset to read Mary Barr Mann’s article, “As Residents Face Skyrocketing Health Care Premiums, Maplewood Leaders Pledge Support,” profiling local families swamped by unaffordable health insurance premiums.

The crisis facing residents in Maplewood/South Orange and across north Jersey, whose premiums have nearly tripled, highlights a devastating reality for families. The good news is that one of the candidates running to represent us in the Special Democratic Primary for Congress on February 5 has made a solution a priority of his campaign.

County Commissioner John Bartlett has committed to working in Congress on a public health insurance option and that is one of the reasons I’m supporting him.

John knows that in Nevada, they have implemented a public health insurance option that is already lowering premiums and competing with health insurers to keep them honest. While our premiums in NJ are skyrocketing by as much as 175%, the public option in Nevada is making them 4.6% cheaper. That decrease could equal over $1,500 back in a family’s budget just by forcing giant health insurers to compete. It’s a market driven solution that would help many of the families profiled in the Village Green’s article from last week.

I urge Maplewood residents to support John Bartlett by voting by mail, early in person or on Election Day, February 5.