LETTERS: Three New Jersey Board of Education Members Endorse Shannon Cuttle

The following are three letters of support for the candidacy of Shannon Cuttle for re-election to the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. According to Cuttle’s campaign manager, Annemarie Maini, all three are current school board members in other districts; however, they are writing on behalf of themselves and not as representatives of their boards or their districts.
To the Editor:
My name is Shane Berger. I am a Certified Board Leader and veteran of over 200 BOE meetings and rarely do you see the combination of tenacity and compassion that Shannon Cuttle possesses. I have seen them strongly advocate for all students, at the local, county and state level. Bring back Mx. Cuttle and continue the progress moving forward for students.
Shane Berger
Bloomfield
To the Editor:
I am a NJSBA Certified Board Leader, and currently serve on the Bloomfield Board of Education, NJSBA Essex County School Board Association and the Board of Directors Essex County Rep. These opinions expressed are mine alone.
Shannon Cuttle is a passionate educational thought leader in their work with Safe Schools Action Network and as a South Orange-Maplewood School Board Member. Shannon has promoted safe and inclusive spaces for all students across New Jersey. Shannon presented at the New Jersey School Boards Association (NJSBA) Workshop 2019, on “Developing an Inclusive School District for LGBTQ+ Students” which I attended and was well-received and presented a model that other districts across the state could emulate. Shannon and the Maplewood-South Orange School District took the lead and put forth a groundbreaking resolution for the May 2021 NJSBA Delegate Assembly on language that explicitly names affectional/sexual orientation and gender identity/expression as protected classes within the NJSBA organization’s Manual of Positions and Policies on Education. For all of Shannon’s service and leadership, Shannon deserves to be returned to the SOMA Board of Education this November 2, 2021.
Michael Heller
Bloomfield
To the Editor:
Shannon is an exceptional human being. As a fellow school board member, I have come to know them as one who tirelessly fights for educational equity for all students, especially for the most vulnerable students. The level of commitment and dedication Shannon has exhibited in their work is unparalleled, not just in their first term as an elected school board member, but throughout their life as an educator, an activist, an advocate, and a policy maker. Shannon’s commitment to a better world, a more equitable world, a world where all children would have the same access and opportunities, where nobody gets left behind and everyone matters has been the driving force and motivation of their work and sometimes at much personal sacrifice. As a person, Shannon embodies the best of human beings. There is no one prouder I can call my fellow school board colleague and friend. There is no one more qualified to make decisions about our children where everyone matters. On November 2, 2021, re-elect Shannon to the South Orange Maplewood school board, all students deserve someone like Shannon on their side every day.
Laura Choi
Greenwich Township of Warren County