LETTERS: Three New Jersey Board of Education Members Endorse Shannon Cuttle

The following are three letters of support for the candidacy of Shannon Cuttle for re-election to the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education. According to Cuttle’s campaign manager, Annemarie Maini, all three are current school board members in other districts; however, they are writing on behalf of themselves and not as representatives of their boards or their districts.

To the Editor:

My name is Shane Berger. I am a Certified Board Leader and veteran of over 200 BOE meetings and rarely do you see the combination of tenacity and compassion that Shannon Cuttle possesses. I have seen them strongly advocate for all students, at the local, county and state level. Bring back Mx. Cuttle and continue the progress moving forward for students.