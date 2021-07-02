MASKS – MAPSO Skill & Knowledge Share – to Launch July 6

From the MAPSO Youth Coalition:

MAPSO Skill and Knowledge Share (MASKS) is Launching Next Week!

Maplewood and South Orange, NJ-What? MASKS is an intergenerational community space for collective learning and this is its pilot launch. There will be a series of sessions, each centered around a different topic. If you are interested in learning about baking, basic tech knowledge, career coaching, bird watching, restorative justice, leadership skills, libratory politics, solving interpersonal conflict, activism, decolonization, or just want to share a meal and learn a little with members of the community, check out MASKS this July!

Who? MAPSO Youth Coalition is the current organizing body, though they hope more people/groups will get involved in the future. The Sharers/Hosts of each session are members of the community and beyond of varying levels of expertise, and MASKS sessions are open to anyone (from MAPSO or not) interested in attending!

Where? Many of the events will take place at the Gazebo next to Maplecrest Park, but some will also be in South Orange, at Seth Boyden School, and on zoom

When? From July 6th – July 19th (you can attend as many or as few sessions as you would like during this time!)

How to get involved? To check out and sign up for events go to this link (https://tinyurl.com/masksjuly). To show your overall interest check out our Facebook event (https://www.facebook.com/events/1443035786046805?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D). To receive regular updates about the program and be a resource if any materials are needed for sessions join our Facebook group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/2991846064431219)

To find out more about the group, visit their Instagram or Facebook @mapsoyouthco or their website www.mapsoyouthcoalition.com and feel free to email mapsoyouthcoalition@gmail.com with any questions, comments, or concerns or to get involved.

Written by Jordan Muhammad