Statement of Maplewood Township Committee on ICE-Involved Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis

The Maplewood Township Committee extends its deepest condolences to the children and family of Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by a federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minneapolis. We join with Minneapolis elected leaders in demanding a full, independent and transparent investigation. Accountability is essential to justice.

The Trump Administration’s militarized immigration raids are destabilizing and spreading fear in communities across the country. Sending masked agents into our streets is not making us safer. No one in America should live under siege.

We stand with our immigrant brothers and sisters in Maplewood and across the nation. We will uphold the constitutional rights and liberties for all and under no circumstances will we participate in dividing people based on citizenship or immigration status. We do not condone actions that intimidate or harm our community.

In 2017, the Maplewood Township Committee unanimously adopted a resolution “Expressing Maplewood’s Commitment to Equal, Respectful and Dignified Treatment of All People, Regardless of Their Immigrant Status and to Remain a Welcoming Community.” The Welcoming Resolution prohibits Township employees from reporting on individuals based on immigration status. Additionally, the Township may not expend funds or resources to enforce federal immigration laws, unless ordered to do so by the courts or the state.

The Maplewood Police Department follows New Jersey Attorney General guidelines, under which our local police CANNOT AND WILL NOT:

Stop, question, arrest, search, or detain any individual based solely on actual or suspected immigration status,

Ask the immigration status of any individual, unless doing so is necessary and relevant to the ongoing investigation of a crime,

Enforce warrants that have not been signed by a judge, or

Participate in ICE’s civil immigration enforcement operations.

In April 2025, the Township Committee unanimously adopted a Resolution In Support of the New Jersey Immigrant Trust Act. We call on the Legislature and Governor to act NOW!

As elected officials, we will not stand idly by while constitutional protections erode. We urge our residents to speak out and peacefully exercise their democratic rights.

We do not welcome ICE in Maplewood. We choose compassion over cruelty, truth over fear, and dignity over division. We stand together as a community.

Mayor Victor De Luca

Deputy Mayor Malia Herman

Committee Member Nancy Adams

Committee Member Dean Dafis

Committee Member Jane Collins-Colding