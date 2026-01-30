GovernmentMaplewoodParks & Recreation

Phase 2 Plans for DeHart Park Presentation on February 4

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From Maplewood Mayor Victor De Luca:

In April 2025, the Township hosted a community meeting to discuss rehabilitation of DeHart Park. We received many comments about improvements needed in the non-sports field portions of the park. We heard the public loud and clear.

On February 4th at 7:30pm at the Community Center in DeHart Park, we will present ideas about the Phase 2 plans for the park. We’ll discuss improvements to the children’s playground, including new shade structures; a redesign of the Newark Way entrance; more seating and picnicking areas; a rain garden and more.

Join us next Wednesday!

