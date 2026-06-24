South Orange’s Gabriel Levine Wins Age Group at Essex County Fishing Derby

From the Office of the Essex County Executive:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. (second from left) congratulated Gabriel Levine (third from left) from South Orange for catching the most fish in the boys’ ages 11-15 category in the Essex County Fishing Derby in Essex County South Mountain Recreation Complex in East Orange on Thursday, June 18. He caught a total of 18 fish. Presenting the award with the County Executive are Senior Naturalist and Program Director at the Essex County Environmental Center David Alexander (left) and Parks Program Coordinator Jacqueline Matthews (right). (Photo by Johana Caba)