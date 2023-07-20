After 2 Bias Incidents in West Orange, Authorities Seek Public’s Help to Find Suspects

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking suspects in two recent bias incidents in West Orange, one involving sexual orientation and another involving race.

In one instance, suspects vandalized Harper’s Cafe on South Valley Road, which was flying a pride flag, authorities said. In the second, the owner of a photography studio nearby received a racist phone call.

It is unknown if the two attacks were related.

According to a press release on Wednesday from ECPO, “…investigators found evidence revealing bias against LGBTQ groups. In another [incident], an owner of a small business in West Orange received a racially biased phone call. The caller questioned the owner about her hairstyle (braids) and asked if the business is Black owned. The caller then told the owner to move to another neighborhood, threatening to harm the business.”

On July 12, Harper’s Café’s glass front door was smashed, and black paint was smeared on the store-front plate glass window and on a Pride flag located outside of the cafe. On Thursday, July 13, between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., a second attack occurred in which a brick was thrown through the front window.

Also on July 13, a woman who owns a photo studio in town received a call where she was asked if she was “black.” Once hearing she was Hispanic, the caller told the studio owner she should move to another neighborhood. The caller also threatened to harm the business.

On Wednesday, Acting Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II held a press conference, along with other county and local authorities, to condemn the attacks and ask the public for help in finding the suspects.

“I want to make it abundantly clear how steadfast we are” in investigating and prosecuting such offenses, Stephens said. “There’s clearly no place in our country for bias incidents and we are dedicated to investigate them….and to bring [people] to justice.”

Stephens said the incidents could be 2nd or 3rd degree crimes depending on what the investigation reveals “It is real jail time.”

However, Stephens stressed that “…we are most interested in getting the person off the street” ” and making an example to deter future incidents…Often if people get away with things like this…it empowers other people to do similar events.”

Stephens said his office wants “to make it clear this is not just some sort of a prank” and that his office is vigilant and trying to “nip things in the bud.”

“If it can happen there, it can happen so many other places,” he said.

Director of the Essex County Office of LGBTQ Affairs Reginald Bledsoe said, “…we firmly believe the strength of our community lies in our diversity” and that his office — one of two in the state — was created in 2022. Bledsoe said the office was dedicated to “ensure inclusivity, rights and protections for the LGBTQ community and allies. Our office promotes acceptance and equality and serves as a beacon of hope and hub of advocacy for the LGBTQ community.” He noted that ECPO is committed to upholding justice, “especially in protecting the rich diversity of Essex County.”

West Orange Police Chief James Abbott said that because the town is “such a diverse and inviting community, we are a good target for people who would take on those types of hostile and heinous offenses — more so maybe than a place that is [less diverse].” He continued, “We don’t have pockets [of people] we are completely integrated and I think that’s a good thing for West Orange and maybe that makes it more of a target.”

The Chief also urged people to support the affected businesses. “Show as fellow citizens it’s intolerable to you,” he said.

West Orange Mayor Mayor Susan McCartney said after the incidents, “…we saw an outpouring of support from the community…They painted the windows…it was a warm and welcoming…and I think that’s a reflection of our community.”

Stephens urged the public to contact his office if they know anything. “We can’t stand to have this continue,” he said.

“If it happens in a place like West Orange…it is certainly ripe for other municipalities,” Stephens said.

Call 1-800-277-BIAS or 2427 if you have any information involving the incidents.

Here is the full release from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office:

