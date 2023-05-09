As Police Seek Suspects in Plymouth Ave Incident, Chief Says Burglaries Have Declined Overall

Burglaries, including those involving car thefts, have decreased in Maplewood this year — despite a couple of recent incidents that drew public attention.

“In 2023, we had three home burglaries and two business burglary from January 1 to May 9, compared to seven burglaries in 2022 during the same time frame.” said Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally. The township has also seen a decrease in vehicle theft from 2022: “In 2022 we had 47 auto thefts from January 1 to April, compared to 25 in 2023 during the same time frame.”

Village Green had reached out to Sally after the incident on Plymouth, after learning about a similar attempted early morning break-in on Mountain Avenue.

When asked if the two might involve the same suspects, Sally said, “The incident on Mountain Avenue was classified as a suspicious condition. …two [males] approached a rear glass locked and secured home door. The subjects fled the area at the sight of the resident.”

The Chief also said that three home burglaries this year involved car thefts. “The perpetrators entered the homes, took vehicle keys and stole the resident’s car,” he said. “The detective bureau identified and arrested two subjects involved in two of these burglaries. The two suspects were juveniles and charged with receiving stolen property.”

Sally said The type of burglary where someone enters a home, takes the keys and steals a car “has happened all over the state. The Maplewood Police Department has been working with other jurisdictions to exchange information and we have changed patrol patterns to address this issue.”

Meanwhile, anyone with information or video of the suspects in the Plymouth Avenue incident should contact Detective Rella at 973-761-7926 or email NRELLA@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV