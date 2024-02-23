MaplewoodPolice and FireSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Columbia HS Calls Precautionary Code Yellow, No Trespassers Detected

School administration received information that students from another high school planned to trespass at Columbia High School. … Maplewood Police confirmed no trespassers entered the building.

Following a 10:29 a.m. notification by Maplewood Police on Feb. 23 of “police activity at Columbia High School in Maplewood Twp,” Village Green reached out to the South Orange-Maplewood School District for information. District Communications Director Paul Brubaker sent the following email from Acting CHS Principal Ann Bodnar, which was sent to the CHS community at 11:57 a.m.:

Dear CHS Community,

In compliance with the state law N.J.S. 18A:41-1, we want to inform our school community that earlier today, a modified Code Yellow was activated at Columbia High School, indicating the implementation of our shelter-in-place procedures. The school administration received information that students from another high school in the area planned to trespass and attempt to enter Columbia High School.

As a precautionary measure, a Code Yellow, shelter-in-place, was initiated to prevent any unauthorized access. I am pleased to report that the Maplewood Police confirmed no trespassers entered the building, and our premises remain secure.

I would like to emphasize the importance of wearing IDs, using only the front and gym doors for entry and exit, and refraining from opening doors for others. These measures contribute to the overall safety and security of our school community.

Today’s implementation of Code Yellow protocols was executed with the same level of seriousness and sensitivity as our regular security exercises. We extend our gratitude to the students and staff for their excellent adherence to our procedures, and a special thanks to our local first responders for their invaluable support.

Thank you,

Ann

Ann Bodnar She/Her
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction
Acting Principal of Columbia High School

