Employee Punched in the Chest During 66 Gas Station Robbery

Maplewood police are reporting that an employee of the 66 Gas Station at 2018 Springfield Avenue (near Millburn Avenue) was punched in the chest during a robbery of $300-400 on Sunday morning. Residents with information are asked to contact the police. See information below.

Maplewood, NJ – April 20, 2025 — The Maplewood Police Department is investigating a Strong-Armed Robbery that occurred Sunday morning at the 66 Gas Station located at 2018 Springfield Avenue.

At approximately 7:08 AM, a Black male dressed in all black entered the store and removed an estimated $300 to $400 from the cash register. A 34-year-old store employee attempted to intervene and was punched in the chest by the suspect. The employee was not injured and declined medical attention at the scene.

The suspect, believed to be in his 30s, fled the area on foot towards Union on Laurel Avenue.

The Maplewood Police Department is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information or video of the incident should contact Detective Isetts at 973-761-7925 or email [email protected].