Former Maplewood Mayor Profeta Donates $10K, Increasing Reward to $20K in Moussa Fofana Homicide

From the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office:

Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, announced today that Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program is now offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Moussa Fofana, an 18-year-old Maplewood soccer standout who was shot at the Underhill Sports Complex.

Former Maplewood Mayor Fred Profeta has written a personal check for $10,000. In addition, he is spearheading efforts in the community to raise more funds for the reward. Crime Stoppers rewards typically range from $5,000 to $10,000. Information on how to donate will be on Facebook.

“The most important thing is justice for Moussa Fofana. We want to see the person or persons responsible for his murder apprehended. About ten days ago I asked on Facebook if anyone would be willing to contribute to such a fund and I received a positive response. That inspired me. This is a good way for the community to get involved,’’ said former Mayor Profeta.

Current Mayor Frank McGehee supports the effort and offered his gratitude to the community for rallying behind the fundraising initiative.

“Thank you to our community for their continued advocacy for justice for Moussa, his family and friends. These contributions toward the reward amount are greatly appreciated.

“Also, thank you to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and our detective bureau for their continued efforts to solve this terrible act of violence toward our Maplewood South Orange family member,’’ Mayor McGehee added.

At approximately 9:38 pm on Sunday, June 6, Maplewood police officers were dispatched to the area of Underhill Field on Garfield Place on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located Fofana suffering from a gunshot wound. Fofana was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:24 pm. A second male victim was treated at an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The investigation, which is active and ongoing, is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Maplewood Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

Read Village Green’s full coverage about Moussa here.