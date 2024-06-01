MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Irvington Man Shot on Jacoby Street Friday Night; Maplewood Police Investigating

by
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the Maplewood Police Department:

On Friday May 31, 2024 at approximately 11:30 PM, Maplewood Police Officers responded to Jacoby Street near Brown Street on a report of shots fired. Responding officers located a 24-year-old male from Irvington, NJ laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers along side South Essex Fire Department EMS rendered aid and transported the male to area hospital. The male is currently in stable condition.

The Maplewood Police Detective Bureau is currently still investigating the incident. Residents can expect extra police presence in the area. Anyone with video or information about the incident is asked to contact the Maplewood Police Department at 973-762-3400 and speak with either Det. Rodrigues (BRodrigues@MaplewoodNJ.gov) or Det Isetts (WIsetts@MaplewoodNJ.gov).

Related Articles

LETTER: Adams & Cripe Have Proven Track Record...

Lembrich: Herman Will Bring Responsible Policies, Compassionate Leadership

LETTER: Herman Will Be a Champion for Our...

McGehee: Herman is Best Choice for Resilient Leadership...

Maplewood Farmers Market Returns June 3 to New...

Maplewood Township Committee Candidate Profile: Malia Herman

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE