Irvington Man Shot on Jacoby Street Friday Night; Maplewood Police Investigating

From the Maplewood Police Department:

On Friday May 31, 2024 at approximately 11:30 PM, Maplewood Police Officers responded to Jacoby Street near Brown Street on a report of shots fired. Responding officers located a 24-year-old male from Irvington, NJ laying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers along side South Essex Fire Department EMS rendered aid and transported the male to area hospital. The male is currently in stable condition.

The Maplewood Police Detective Bureau is currently still investigating the incident. Residents can expect extra police presence in the area. Anyone with video or information about the incident is asked to contact the Maplewood Police Department at 973-762-3400 and speak with either Det. Rodrigues (BRodrigues@MaplewoodNJ.gov) or Det Isetts (WIsetts@MaplewoodNJ.gov).