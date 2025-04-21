EnvironmentGovernmentMaplewood

Maplewood Spring Rakeout Pickup Begins April 23

by

South Orange’s garden waste pickup began March 31 and runs through April 28.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The annual Maplewood Township Spring Rake-Out Pickup is set to begin Wednesday, April 23 and runs through Friday, May 16. Each section of town will have three opportunities to put out garden waste for pickup. See the charts below.

Materials picked up curbside are limited to branches, leaves and garden rakings (rocks and soil not permitted). Materials must be packaged as follow or they won’t be picked up:

  • branches must not be more than 4 feet in length and must be tied in bundles
  • leaves and garden rakings must be place din reusable containers (e.g. garbage pales/buckets) or paper bags.

Approved materials may also be brought to the Department of Public Works during this time period only.

South Orange rakeout has been ongoing since March 31 and runs through April 28. Read more here: https://southorange.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=6460

 

 

 

Related Articles

PHOTOS: Maplewood Hosts Egg Hunt Plus Bubbles, Flowers,...

Residents Speak For & Against Dedicated Bike Lanes...

Newly Opened Sweetspot Dispensary on Irvington Ave Invites...

Maplewood Egg Hunt Moved to April 19

Maplewood Playwright & Director Bring ‘CLUE’ to Mayo...

Maplewood Moves Forward With Plan for New All...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE