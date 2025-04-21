Maplewood Spring Rakeout Pickup Begins April 23

The annual Maplewood Township Spring Rake-Out Pickup is set to begin Wednesday, April 23 and runs through Friday, May 16. Each section of town will have three opportunities to put out garden waste for pickup. See the charts below.

Materials picked up curbside are limited to branches, leaves and garden rakings (rocks and soil not permitted). Materials must be packaged as follow or they won’t be picked up:

branches must not be more than 4 feet in length and must be tied in bundles

leaves and garden rakings must be place din reusable containers (e.g. garbage pales/buckets) or paper bags.

Approved materials may also be brought to the Department of Public Works during this time period only.

South Orange rakeout has been ongoing since March 31 and runs through April 28. Read more here: https://southorange.org/Calendar.aspx?EID=6460