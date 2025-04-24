PHOTOS: 4 Democratic Candidates for NJ Governor Draw Packed House in Maplewood

Four of the six Democratic candidates for New Jersey governor answered questions about property taxes, housing, healthcare, transit, combatting the actions of the Trump administration, and more, before a large and rapt audience on April 23 at The Woodland in Maplewood.

U.S. Rep. Mike Sherrill, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, and former Montclair Mayor Sean M. Spiller answered questions posed by WNYC Senior Reporter and NJ Public Radio Managing Editor — and Maplewood resident — Nancy Solomon, as well as audience members.

The event was organized and sponsored by SOMA Action, the Maplewood Democratic Committee, the West Orange Democratic Committee, and the Montclair Democrats.

Story to come.

SOMA Action reports that a recording of the event will be available in the coming days.