PHOTOS: 4 Democratic Candidates for NJ Governor Draw Packed House in Maplewood

written by Mary Barr Mann
Four of the six Democratic candidates for New Jersey governor answered questions about property taxes, housing, healthcare, transit, combatting the actions of the Trump administration, and more, before a large and rapt audience on April 23 at The Woodland in Maplewood.

U.S. Rep. Mike Sherrill, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, and former Montclair Mayor Sean M. Spiller answered questions posed by WNYC Senior Reporter and NJ Public Radio Managing Editor — and Maplewood resident — Nancy Solomon, as well as audience members.

The event was organized and sponsored by SOMA Action, the Maplewood Democratic Committee, the West Orange Democratic Committee, and the Montclair Democrats.

SOMA Action reports that a recording of the event will be available in the coming days.

 

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11), Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, and    former Montclair Mayor Sean M. Spiller.

Moderator Nancy Solomon

Maplewood Township Committee members Victor De Luca, Deputy Mayor Malia Rulon Herman, Mayor Nancy Adams, Dean Dafis, and Deborah Winikoff Engel.

