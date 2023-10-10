Irvington Shooting Victim Found in Maplewood, Transported to Hospital

The victim of a shooting that apparently took place in Irvington was found lying in the street at Evelyn Court in Maplewood on October 9. The Essex County Prosecutor’s office say that the victim, who was transported to the hospital, is expected to survive. Irvington Police are investigating.

From Maplewood Police:

On Monday October 9, 2023 at approximately 2:11 PM, Maplewood Police Officers responded to Evelyn Ct on a report of a gunshot victim laying in the street. Officers began rendering aid until South Essex Fire Department/ EMS and Robert Wood Johnson Paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. Through an on-scene investigation it was determined that the shooting occurred outside our jurisdiction. There is no threat to the public at

this time.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Irvington Police Detective Bureau. Anyone

with information or video should contact the Irvington Police at 973-399-6600.