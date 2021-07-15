‘It Can Be Somebody Else’s Child Tomorrow’: Reward in Moussa Fofana Murder Upped to $50K as Family, Community Push for Information

Editor’s note: anyone with any information about the murder of Moussa Fofana can contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confidential hotline at 877-TIPS-4EC (877-847-7432), or submit information confidentially to the Essex County Sheriff’s Office Crimestoppers program.

As family and friends struggle with the lack of public information surrounding the murder of Maplewood teenager Moussa Fofana, authorities and community members are making a renewed push to find who is responsible for shooting the Columbia High School student at a sports facility on June 6.

“I believe in my heart that someone saw something,” Moussa’s mother, Hawa Fofana, told Village Green on Wednesday. “I hope someone can step up and do the right thing, so [the perpetrator] can’t do it again. That would make me happy and I can go to sleep at night.”

Former Maplewood Mayor Fred Profeta, who has led efforts to raise money for the “Justice for Moussa Reward Fund,” and previously donated $10,000 announced Wednesday he was contributing another $10,000, bringing the reward total to $50,000.

“The most important thing is justice for Moussa Fofana,” Profeta said in news release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. “We want to see the person or persons responsible for his murder apprehended.”

Essex County Chief Asst. Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly told Village Green on Wednesday that the investigation is continuing and ongoing. “No resources are being spared.” Along with the increased reward, Essex County and Profeta have released a flyer they plan to distribute throughout Maplewood, South Orange, and neighboring towns.

Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul said last week that the case has not “gone cold” and remains a top priority. “We all want justice for Moussa and his family,” said DeVaul, “We need to get this right. The victims and family members deserve nothing less.”

“I just want justice for my son,” said Hawa Fofana, who called Moussa “a sweet boy” who was respectful and kind to everyone. “For this to happen to me, it can happen to anybody. It can be somebody else’s child tomorrow.”

See the full release from the Essex County Prosecutors Office below:

At approximately 9:38 pm on Sunday, June 6, Maplewood police officers were dispatched to the area of Underhill Field on Garfield Place on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located Fofana suffering from a gunshot wound. Fofana was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:24 pm. A second male victim was treated at an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

