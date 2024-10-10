The parents of one of the middle school girls who was hit by a car on Prospect Street on October 7 brought raw emotion to a call for action at the Maplewood Public Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday evening, October 9.

“It’s a f–king miracle that our daughter wasn’t killed,” said Jacob Lambert, who spoke via Zoom with his wife Kirsten Angel Lambert.

The Lamberts said that a police officer at the scene of Monday’s accident told them that in-street stop signs that formerly were used to alert drivers to crosswalks had been destroyed and therefore not replaced. “I find it incredibly discouraging that the town’s response to the signs that were destroyed by reckless drivers … was to do nothing,” said Lambert, adding, “There’s no crossing guard there.”

Lambert apologized for the use of foul language and said, “It’s been a week.”

He added, “Something needs to be done. … We need a more urgent response to this because this is not the first time that kids have been hit, and, if we don’t do something, it will not be the last time.”

Watch the Lamberts’ comments here:

Meredith McCracken described the experience of her daughter who was belongs to the walking group that includes the two girls who were hit by the car.

“She and a friend had just made it to the other side of the street but unfortunately their two friends who were right behind them were not so lucky.” McCracken detailed how her daughter had heard the girls’ scream and turned to see her friend “crumpled” in the street with her belongings scattered everywhere.

“No person, especially a child, should be struck with this kind of trauma,” said McCracken who described her daughter breaking down later in the day.

Another resident, going only by her first name of Isabel, reported that she was the eyewitness who called 9-1-1. “I saw the little girl fly back into the street,” she reporting, fighting back tears.

Isabel noted that walking and riding to school was a “huge” milestone for her child and others, helping them achieve a sense of independence and confidence. “It was a walkable town and it’s just not anymore,” she said.

Public Safety Committee Chair and Maplewood Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe thanked the parents and other residents and assured them that their comments were being taken seriously.

“I know that there is a lot of frustration, a lot of pain out there right now,” said Cripe, “and we are working as hard as we possibly can, but there is absolutely room for improvement.”

Cripe said that the committee would “find a combination of solutions … but how we create that is going to be a process.”

“But we are on it,” said Cripe. “We’re very serious about our public safety and we’re very serious about pedestrian safety in particular, since we’re working very hard to make Maplewood a true, walkable community [that] we advertise ourselves to be. And being walkable means safely walkable, not just we have sidewalk.”

“Over the next few months we will work harder towards some solutions that’ll help make this area a lot less scary for our students. They’ve got enough things to worry about,” said Cripe, without adding “getting to school to that list of things.”

The Public Safety meeting followed on a morning meeting of the Engineering, Public Works & Planning subcommittee in which public officials discussed short-term and long-term physical fixes for Valley Street. Read more about that conversation here.

At the Public Safety meeting, Police Chief Albert Sally said he would look into deploying a crossing guard and/or police officer to the area of Elmwood and Oakland during school commuting times. He noted that the police had been operating a detail to enforce crosswalk stops for vehicles over the past two weeks.

“We plan on being there a lot more now. Prospect is on our radar,” said Sally, along with other streets such as Parker and Valley.

Committee member Deborah Engel pressed for a crossing guard at Oakland and Prospect: “We talked about this last year how with the Intentional Integration plan, school placements have changed.” She noted that students who were previously zoned for South Orange Middle School have been reassigned to Maplewood Middle and are walking to school from points further north to MMS.

“I just think that user behavior has changed and also the school starts times … has had a lot of unintentional effects. It’s also making and people get later to work because they have to drop their kids off and they have to get to work and they are rushing,” said Engel, as Cripe and Sally nodded in agreement.

“I think the Intentional Integration plan, while it’s great, had a big effect,” said Engel. “I think that we need to make sure we are paying attention and keep talking to the schools and maybe changing things around a little bit.”

“I personally believe we should be looking at Oakland and Prospect or Elmwood and Prospect for a crossing guard,” said Engel.

On the morning of October 10, an in-street pedestrian crossing sign had been place in the crosswalk on Prospect at Oakland. Sometime before 3:30 p.m. the sign had been joined by dozens of traffic cones, necking down traffic at Elmwood and Oakland on Prospect.