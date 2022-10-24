Police and Fire

Maplewood Community Board on Police Mourns Chief Jimmy DeVaul

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Maplewood Township:

The Members of the Maplewood Community Board on Police send our deepest condolences to the DeVaul family and the Maplewood Police Department as we all mourn the sudden and unexpected passing of Chief Jimmy DeVaul.

Chief DeVaul was instrumental in the creation and continuation of the Maplewood Community Board on Police. He demonstrated true leadership by putting actual action behind the words of transparency and accountability. He ensured the Board had access to the department and data, and he helped foster our connection with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. The Chief fully supported the social work program and was working with the Board to help educate the community on when to call the police to reduce bias calls. Even at times when the Board and the Chief saw matters differently, the Chief kept an open mind and always engaged in respectful dialogue.

Mayor Vic DeLuca and Police Chief Jim DeVaul

Outside of the work of the Board, Chief DeVaul was a champion of the Maplewood Restorative Justice Program for youth, worked to build a police force that better represents the community it serves, and raised awareness around state level changes required to improve accountability and transparency within local police departments. Above all, Chief DeVaul owned what the department did well and was honest about how the department could better.

As a Board, we will honor Chief DeVaul’s memory, hard work, and dedication to a safe and just community by continuing all the reforms he helped lay the foundation we see today and working with the department he empowered to continue his legacy. Chief, we will miss you, your laugh, and your partnership. Our hearts are heavy without you here.

[Editor’s note: the current members of the CBP are Roberto Reyes, Erin Scherzer, Sarah Rothman, Ayoola Akinnuoye, Blue Chevigny, Kasia Piekarz and Alexis Karteron]

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Asst. Principal to SOMA Residents: Don’t Park in...

Maplewood Pilots ‘No Left Turns’ at Burnett &...

Police: Woman Punches Officer in Face Amid Large...

Maplewood Police Chief DeVaul Hospitalized But Stable, Reports...

Maplewood Police Report Armed Robbery at Parker &...

Deputy Chief Sally Named Maplewood Acting Police Chief

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE