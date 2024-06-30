Jacoby Street Area Residents Plead for Improved Safety…’Why Are We Left Out?’

Residents of Jacoby Street addressed the Township Committee at its June 18 meeting with pleas for more policing and improved public safety.

Among other issues, one resident noted that 24-hour businesses such as Wawa were not conducive to public safety. “There’s increased vehicular traffic, foot traffic, you name it all night long on Jacoby Street, which is a side street,” said resident Jean Kirkpatrick. “And any hour of the night you could see people up and down” the street.

Kirkpatrick also mentioned basketball games throughout the night at the courts behind Seth Boyden School. “Why is there basketball at 2, 3, 4 a.m.? We don’t sleep sometimes.” She speculated that some people using the courts might be out of town residents drawn to Maplewood because of 24-hour businesses such as the Wawa. “…for some reason, it would appear that we here in Maplewood, we’ve become lackadaisical where safety is concerned, but I live on the border and it bothers me greatly. I pay a lot of taxes. And I like to be safe.”

She continued, “Why are we left out? Why is Jacoby Street ignored? It’s Maplewood.”

Another speaker who said she owned rental properties in Maplewood talked about the benches lining Springfield Avenue that she said have become places for unhoused and mentally ill patients discharged from nearby hospitals. “They go down Chancellor Avenue, and they end up becoming Maplewood residents by taking up spaces on these benches. And apparently the police say we can’t tell people to leave the benches. So why do we keep putting more benches on Springfield Avenue?” She said people were urinating and defecating on neighboring properties.

“I think we need to be more conscious of what we allowed to be added to the city and just think past beautification,” she continued. “I think we have become really desensitized to a lot of crime, a lot of shootings…” Referring to community celebrations like Juneteenth, she said: “That’s great. We can have a party, but we have really become desensitized to the fact that human beings are being shot at. We have to value the safety of human beings whether they’re from or Irvington or wherever, it’s it’s still it leads to a really big systematic problem overall.”

She said police patrols were not frequent enough. “Officers drive down our street at 40 miles an hour. I’ve tried to wave down cops for numerous issues [but] they’re playing music, the windows are rolled up. That’s not patrolling…We’ve called the police department and nothing seems to really change. We can invest a whole lot of time in the beautification of the town, but safety is a priority.”

Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe said that as a Jacoby Street resident she was aware of and concerned by the issues. She said the public safety committee, which she chairs, had met recently to discuss it.

Reached by Village Green, Cripe said all the issues had been reported to Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally and he and his team were addressing them through additional patrols, cruise routes and police presence in the neighborhood.

“Our Health Department and social worker are engaged with our unhoused population and are working with local agencies to provide them with the mental health, employment, housing and personal care assistance they need,” Cripe said. “Unfortunately, we cannot MAKE someone take the assistance. But the teams are working really hard on building trust so that they can have more influence over these personal decisions in the future. My hope is that these folx will receive the help and support they need to move from the streets and into a safe home very soon.”

Cripe also said the DPW has been asked to press PSE&G about providing additional lighting for that portion of Jacoby Street. “Their old lighting study said things were fine but I live down the street from this area and it is VERY dark at night (not enough lighting in my opinion).”

Cripe attended the Hughes Street block party recently and brought along mental health resources for those interested in additional support. “I also emailed neighborhood groups information about the Public Safety committee and how/when they can attend and share their concerns. I plan to do this for all the block parties and special events throughout the summer. My hope is that these actions will help in restoring feelings of safety to the neighborhood.”

Mayor Nancy Adams told Village Green she had reached out to Chief Sally and he provided the following information:

• The shooting took place on 05/31/24 at approximately 11:30 PM on Jacoby Street 24 year old male Irvington resident suffered gunshot wounds. He was transported to UMDNJ hospital, he later was released of his injuries. The shooting was an isolated incident and is currently under investigation.

• Regarding issues at the WaWA, the store has hired officers to work the overnight hours along with WaWa security.

• Seth Boyden School complaints regarding teenagers playing basketball late at night causing noise complaints. The Chief has contacted School Administration and is working on possible solution, Maplewood Police Department will conduct checks of the school on a nightly basis. Also reports of an unhoused individual at Seth Boyden School, the checks will also include contacting this person and offering services with township Heath Department Social Workers.

• Dehart Park– Concerns of Marijuana usage and drinking after hours. Unhoused subject possibly in the park, concerns with camp starting. Maplewood Police Department increasing patrols in the park area, enforcing Town Ordinance against smoking, drinking in park. Working with Social Workers on connecting services with unhoused person.

• Newark Way/Rutgers Traffic. Newark Way Idling vehicles. Traffic details being conducted Maplewood Police Department.

• MPD is concerned with the Burglary/Car Theft we been having. Recently in the area of Ridgewood/Oakland/North Terr/Courter. Added patrols to area and detectives investigating possible leads. These styles of crime have been happening all over the state including neighboring towns.

• Shoplifting another concern on Springfield Avenue, officers have been conducting constant walk in of these stores.