Criminal Charges Dismissed Against CHS Principal Frank Sanchez

A grand jury has dismissed criminal charges against Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez, multiple sources have confirmed.

Earlier this year, Sanchez was charged with simple assault and child endangerment regarding an incident with a student in 2023. He was not on the list for renewal at the May 9, 2024 district reorganization meeting and is currently on administrative leave through the end of June 30. Village Green has reached out to district officials to ask if Sanchez will be reinstated and will update this story when they respond.

Sanchez’s defense attorney commented on the dismissal of charges in a press release today.

“We are pleased to advise the South Orange/Maplewood Community that the criminal charges against Principal Frank Sanchez were reviewed and expeditiously dismissed by an Essex County Grand Jury on June 12, 2024,” wrote John McMahon. “From the outset of this ordeal, we were convinced that what occurred on March 9, 2023, at Columbia High School should never have resulted in criminal charges being filed. The video surveillance that captured this incident revealed that Principal Sanchez acted appropriately, and with restraint, in preventing a possible confrontation between students.”

“The job of a High School Principal is very challenging and requires a skillset that few possess. Columbia High School in the South Orange/Maplewood Community values Frank Sanchez as a skilled administrator who cares deeply for their children and their children’s education. Frank and his family wish to extend his gratitude to the community for their unwavering support throughout these difficult times.”

McMahon concluded, “Finally, despite our view that criminal charges should never have been filed, the defense team extends our thanks to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office for permitting Frank to testify before the Grand Jury in order to provide them the context necessary for their evaluation.”

See the full press release below.

This story will be updated.

