Maplewood Police: 2 ‘Unrelated’ Incidents — House Fire, Woman Stabbed — Happen 40 Minutes Apart

From Detective Lt. Michael Palmerezzi, Detective Bureau Commander:

The Maplewood Police Department had two incidents that occurred today 40 minutes apart though unrelated.

On 12/7/2022 at approximately 705 AM, the South Essex Fire Department (SEFD) was dispatched to a reported house fire at 60 Maplewood Avenue, Maplewood, NJ. SEFD extinguished the fire and during the preliminary sweep a 60-year-old female was located inside the home. The female was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. This incident is still under investigation by the South Essex Fire Department and the Maplewood Police Department. No further information is available at this time.

On 12/7/2022 at approximately 745 AM, the Maplewood Police Department received a 911 call from a good Samaritan stating that a woman was injured on the 1600 block of Springfield Ave Maplewood, NJ. Maplewood Police arrived to find a 50-year-old female with multiple injuries who was immediately transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. Officers determined that this was a domestic violence incident between mother and son. The son is in custody. This is an ongoing investigation; no further information is available at this time.