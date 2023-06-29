Maplewood Police Arrest 2 in Attempted Burglary on Oakland Road

From the Maplewood Police Department:

June 22ND – 28TH

June 24, 2023 : Attempted Burglary: On this date patrols responded to Oakland Road on a report of two male subjects walking down driveways, attempting to gain entry into parked motor vehicles. The caller described these male subjects as black male juveniles, one wearing an orange sweatshirt and the other wearing a black sweatshirt. During the investigation MPD located two males matching the description given by the caller. After obtaining video surveillance of the area both males, later determined to be juveniles were charged with Attempted Burglary and Criminal Trespassing. Both juveniles were later released to their legal guardians without incident.

June 25, 2023: Bicycle Theft: On this date MPD responded to a residence on Elsman Terrace on a report of a past tense theft of a bicycle. The caller reported that an unknown male subject was observed walking on her neighbor’s property, enter into the garage, and take two bicycles. Patrols spoke with the owner of the bicycles and were notified that the bicycles in question, a White Schwinn and a Black and Blue Infiniti were taken along with helmets from the garage while the door was left unsecured.

June 26, 2023: Laceny/Theft: On this date patrols responded to a residence on Hillcrest Rd on the report of a theft of a cell phone from a truck. The caller reported that he placed his cell phone in his work bag, located inside of his truck, just prior to beginning work on the property. When he returned back to the truck to retrieve his phone, he observed his bag on the floor and his cell phone missing. The caller also reported that the vehicle was left unsecured with the windows down. The callers brother reported to patrols that he observed a suspicious male subject, approximately 15yrs old with a thin build and an orange hooded sweatshirt in the area just prior to his brother returning to his vehicle. As of this date this case is still under investigation.

June 26, 2023: Laceny/Theft: On this date patrols responded to the area of Inwood Place on a report of a past tense theft. The caller reported that approximately 5 minutes prior to calling the police she observed a black male subject inside the rear of her Amazon work van. The caller reported that the male subject was placing packages from the shelf into a black shoulder style bag. The caller reported that after several minutes the male subject re-appeared and stated that he needs the phone back. The caller described the male as a juvenile, approximately 15yrs old, wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt with white writing, black pants, and a black shoulder style bag. Through investigation detectives were able to identify the juvenile actor. The juvenile was subsequently charged with Theft of packages.

June 27, 2023: Attempted Burglary: On this date patrols responded to a residence on Kensington Terrace on a report of a possible attempted burglary of the residence. The caller reported that his 10 yrs old neighbor alerted him that a male subject attempted to gain entry into the residence. The caller reported that he was currently following the subject on foot away from the area. The caller described the subject as a Hispanic male, wearing a black shirt, black pants, black mask, black book bag, and white sneakers. During the investigation MPD was able to locate the male subject, later determined to be a juvenile. The juvenile male was subsequently charged with Attempted Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Obstruction of Law Enforcement. The juvenile was later released to his parent.

June 27, 2023: Stolen Motor Vehicle: A resident of Oakland Rd reported that his motor vehicle was stolen overnight from his driveway. The caller reported that the vehicle was last parked in the driveway on 06/26/23 at approximately 2100hrs and was no longer there when he went back at approximately 0740hrs. The caller reported that the vehicle was left unsecured with the keys still inside. No items of value other than the motor vehicle was reported missing at this time.

June 27, 2023: On this date MPD responded to 1923 Springfield Ave Central Dispatch received a call regarding an unknown male entering the caller’s vehicle in the rear parking lot. The caller described the male subject as a heavy-set black male in a white t-shirt. Upon arrival patrols observed the described male subject exiting the callers motor vehicle. During the investigation MPD placed the male subject, Derek Marshall under arrest and charged with Burglary into an Automobile. Marshall was later transported to Essex County Correctional Facility.

In addition to the above events, there were four shoplifting incidents during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.