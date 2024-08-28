Maplewood Police Arrest 3 in Alleged Car Theft on Colonial Terrace

From the Maplewood Police Department:

On Saturday August 24, 2024 at approximately 4:40 AM, the Maplewood Police Department responded to a Colonial Terrace residence on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) entered the residence through an unsecured rear window. The suspect(s) ransacked the residence and stole a key fob belonging to a gray 2023 BMW M8. The suspect(s) fled the area in the resident’s vehicle.

At approximately 11:30 AM, Maplewood Police Detectives located the vehicle on the NJ Turnpike and began following the vehicle undetected in an unmarked police car. Detectives with the assistance of the NJ State Police conducted a felony stop on the vehicle, when 3 suspects fled on foot across the highway. The suspects were ultimately apprehended.

22-year-old, Tyshir Stewart of Newark, 22-year-old, Isaiah Singleton of Newark, 18-year-old Daniel DeLeon of Newark were arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Eluding, and Receiving Stolen Property. Stewart, Singleton, and DeLeon were transported to the county jail.