Maplewood Police: Assault at Maple Chek, Damage at Country Club

From the Maplewood Police Department:

Press Blotter:

July 20: Burglary: On this date MPD responded to Van Ness Court on a report of a past tense burglary to a residence. The caller reported that when she returned to her residence at approximately 10:11pm she observed that a first-floor rear window was pushed off its track and the rear door was ajar. The caller reported multiple sets of jewelry removed from the residence. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

July 20: Vehicle Rummage: On this date a citizen’s report was generated for a past tense incident of a vehicle rummaged through. The complainant reported that her vehicle, a 2014 grey Honda Accord, was parked, unsecured in her driveway overnight. When she returned to the vehicle in the morning, she observed that the vehicle had been rummaged through. At this time no items were reported missing. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

July 22: Mal Damage: On this date MPD responded to The Maplewood Country Club, located at 28 Baker Street, on a report of a motor vehicle driving through the golf course causing damage to the property. The caller reported that he observed a motor vehicle, a Silver Nissan SUV, drive through two sand traps causing damage. The caller reported that the vehicle then drove onto the grass course before exiting through an opened gate nearest to Pierson Road and Burnet Street. The vehicle then fled the area in an unknown direction. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

July 22: Simple Assault Arrest: On this date MPD responded The Maple Check, located at 1942 Springfield Avenue, on a report of a past tense shoplifting incident where the male subject was advised not to return. Later in the evening the male subject returned to the store and was confronted by the caller/manager. The caller reported that the male subject then struck him in the face with a bag holding the stolen bottle wine causing it to break. The bag then struck the male subject on the top of the head causing a laceration. The caller reported minor injuries and was later evaluated but refused medical attention. During the investigation the male subject, Derek Marshall of East Orange, NJ, was placed under arrest and transported to University Hospital for a laceration on his head. He was later charged with Simple Assault, Trespassing, and Theft and released on a summons.

In addition to the above events, there were two shoplifting incidents during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.