Maplewood Police Blotter: Arrest for Alleged Handgun Possession; Burglary on Hoffman Street

From MPD:

January 26th – February 2nd

January 27, 2023: Larceny/ Theft: A walk in Citizen Report reporting a past tense package theft that was delivered to the front steps in the 700 block of Irvington Avenue. Victim reported that the package was delivered on Friday, January 25th at 3:37 pm.

January 30, 2023: Motor Vehicle Stop/Arrest: On 1/30/2023 at 5:40 pm, during a motor vehicle stop in the area of Boyden Ave and Jacoby Street, Officer Perone of the Maplewood Police Department arrested a 19 year old male, Kyion Phillips of Maplewood, NJ for Unlawful Possession of a Handgun 2C: 39-5B, Possession of Hollow Point Bullets 2C: 39-3F(1) and Prohibited Weapon 2C: 39-3, and a 20 year old female, Aqeelah Claiborne of Newark, NJ for Unlawful Possession of a Handgun 2C: 39-5B, Possession of Hollow Point Bullets 2C: 39-3F(1) and Prohibited Weapon 2C: 39-3. Both were processed and transported to Essex County Correctional Facility.

February 01, 2023: Package Theft: A Package that was delivered on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 was stolen from the front steps of a home on William Street. It is reported that the package was delivered at 5:29 pm and an unknown person with a full ski-mask wearing a green jacket took possession of the box and was last seen walking towards Boyden Avenue.

February 01, 2023: Larceny/Theft: A Ford F150 that was left unlocked/unsecured was entered on Wednesday, February 1st at approximately 12:00 pm in a driveway on Courter Avenue. A backpack that contained an I-pad was reported taken from the vehicle.

February 02, 2023: Burglary: On Thursday 2/2/23 at approximately 5:00 am Maplewood Patrols responded to a home on Hoffman Street on a report of a burglary that occurred several hours early. Two unknown actors entered the rear of the home at approximately 2:40 am through an unlocked rear sliding door. Once inside the unknown males removed two set of car keys and a pocketbook along with a laptop from the first floor of the home. Actors then fled in the homeowners BMW M5 and BMW M2. Unknown actors never made contact with homeowners who were home and not confronted in this incident.

In addition to the above events, there was Five shoplifting incident during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.